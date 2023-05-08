What constitutes vital musical culture today is far and away more than pre-packaged reality TV, American Idol-style shows. Authentic music can be old or new, folk or hip-hop. Hear!! Here!! A Musical Geographic finds where this music comes from and what makes it so vital. Hear!! Here!! A Musical Geographic is hosted by Nova Scotia's own multiple Juno award-winning minstrel bard, Chris "Old Man" Luedecke and Lesley Robinson, an indigenous musician who grew up in the First Nation Ojibwa community of Kipawa, Quebec. Together they take the audience on a journey of discovery as they explore the rich musical community of North Preston, Nova Scotia, Canada’s oldest and largest indigenous black community. The audience is introduced to the community through the pastor at the local Baptist church, Reverend Wallace Smith. Smith is the patriarch of three generations of exceptional musicians. Our hosts join him on a journey of musical discovery, and uncover from where this music comes from and what it means to the community. Yet all is not rosy. There are issues and obstacles facing the community. Such as the prejudices that surround North Preston and its people. Les Robinson explores these issues and how a marginalised community calls upon music and faith to survive and thrive every day. The captivating dialogue and discourse of the program, peppered with musical performances take the viewer on an entertaining ride that results in a heightened cultural awareness.