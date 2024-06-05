The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Harder Than It Looks

1986 28 min
A penetrating look at how difficult it is for the northern countries--Canada, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark--to remain neutral, caught as they are between the two superpowers. All but Canada were neutral before World War II. Today, only Sweden has not joined a military alliance, but with American and Soviet military forces in the northern seas, even its lone neutrality is at risk. Archival footage from the two world wars, animated maps, and interviews illuminate the historical shaping of each country's stance on neutrality and approach to its own defense, and how these positions work for and against the countries. The film's thesis is that a non-aligned north is the key to separating the superpowers and attaining world peace.
Foreign Countries History - Canada - 1920-1945 Politics and Government - Canada History - Canada - 1946-Present War, Conflict and Peace National Security and Defence All subjects
  • director
    Tina Viljoen
  • producer
    Barrie Howells
  • executive producer
    Barrie Howells
  • script
    Gwynne Dyer
    Tina Viljoen
  • cinematography
    Kent Nason
    Barry Perles
    Savas Kalogeras
  • sound
    Jean-Guy Normandin
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Stephan Steinhouse
  • sound editing
    Stephan Steinhouse
    Julian Olson
  • animation
    Joan Churchill
    John Weldon
  • narrator
    Gwynne Dyer

