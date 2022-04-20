The Great Blue Heron

The Great Blue Heron

| 44 min

This film documents the yearly cycle of the great blue heron, its migration from Central America and the West Indies to the St. Lawrence River in Québec, and the breeding and rearing of its young. Outstanding footage shot by the filmmaker perched high in a tree affords close-ups of the birds' intricate courtship rituals. A sensitive, beautifully photographed nature film with much to tell us of ecology and wildlife.

Embed this code on your site

The Great Blue Heron, Jean-Louis Frund, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Jean-Louis Frund
  • producer
    Jacques Bobet
  • commentary
    Henri Ouellet
  • photography
    Martin Leclerc
  • editing
    Pascale Laverriere
  • sound editing
    Victor Merrill
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Mark Walker
 See also
Aquatic Animals
Birds
All subjects

Related Films

More great films