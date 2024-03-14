Firemen Go to War

This is a record of the part played during World War II by the Canadian Corps of Firefighters in saving Britain's bombed cities from destruction. It shows the preliminary training of the Corps before it went overseas, as well as the more rigorous training later on, with British equipment and techniques suited to the special conditions encountered during raids. Scenes from the worst-hit cities illustrate the size of the job that faced the firefighters, and the importance of the work they did. The leisure time activities of this group of Canadians in Britain are also described.