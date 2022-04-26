Fire Detectives

This is a film showing the scientific study made of fires set to doomed buildings in Aultsville, Ontario, a town evacuated for flooding by the St. Lawrence Seaway. Scientists from Canada's National Research Council devised instruments for recording the progress of a fire in all its stages. With them, they probed the terrible inferno of burning buildings, making observations that may help the country's firefighters to lessen the tragic toll of life and property reported annually.

