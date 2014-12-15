The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Cosmic Current

2003 49 min
An intimate and personal documentary of a family who, brought together by illness, embark on a a modern-day spiritual pilgrimage to India. When Indo-Canadian filmmaker Anand Ramayya, his traditional Hindu mother, Jaya, his psychologist/filmmaker father, Ray, and his Japanese rock star brother, Raj are brought together, from Saskatchewan and Japan to the south of India, what unfolds is an intimate and entertaining portrait of a family trying to reconnect. A mix of first-person diary-cam, lively interviews, and on-the-fly footage put a fresh spin on universal questions of ethnicity, home and self. Their vivid and revelation-filled journey takes them to Tirupati, an ancient site of Hindu worship in India. They've come at the request of Jaya, to pray for her health. It is the first time the family has been together in India for 25 years, and the road is filled with surprises.

An intimate and personal documentary of a family who, brought together by illness, embark on a a modern-day spiritual pilgrimage to India. When Indo-Canadian filmmaker Anand Ramayya, his traditional Hindu mother, Jaya, his psychologist/filmmaker father, Ray, and his Japanese rock star brother, Raj are brought together, from Saskatchewan and Japan to the south of India, what unfolds is an intimate and entertaining portrait of a family trying to reconnect. A mix of first-person diary-cam, lively interviews, and on-the-fly footage put a fresh spin on universal questions of ethnicity, home and self. Their vivid and revelation-filled journey takes them to Tirupati, an ancient site of Hindu worship in India. They've come at the request of Jaya, to pray for her health. It is the first time the family has been together in India for 25 years, and the road is filled with surprises.

Cosmic Current was produced as part of the Reel Diversity Competition for emerging filmmakers of colour. Reel Diversity is a National Film Board of Canada initiative in partnership with CBC Newsworld.
  • director
    Anand Ramayya
  • writer
    Anand Ramayya
  • producer
    Joe MacDonald
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
  • editor
    Jackie Dzuba
  • cinematographer
    Tom Hale
  • composer
    Raj Ramayya
  • additional editing
    Jennifer Prokop
  • sound design
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • music editor
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • music recording engineer
    Tateiwa
  • narrator
    Anand Ramayya
  • location sound
    Anand Ramayya
  • online editor
    Ken Adolph
  • animation director
    Tim Tyler
  • animation designer
    Neil Greening
  • animator
    Tracy K. Westgard
  • vfx title design
    Tracy K. Westgard
  • additional cinematography
    Torin Stefanson
    Ray Ramayya
    Anand Ramayya
  • consultant
    Elise Swerhone
    Bonnie Dickie
  • researcher
    Sonal Nina Sudra
    Ryan Lockwood
  • fixer
    Ray Ramayya
    Jaya Ramayya
  • voice over coach
    Jeff Pufahl
  • production assistant
    Melanie Coad
    Monique Perron
  • production clerk
    Rolande Petit
  • production supervisor
    Scott Collins
  • program administrator
    Cyndi Forcand
  • audio post provider
    Cosmic Pad Studios
  • animation provider
    Cheshire Smile Animation
  • offline facility
    Autumn Productions
  • on-line facility
    Media Group
  • visual effects
    7-10 Split Productions
  • titles
    7-10 Split Productions

