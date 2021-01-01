The Brokers

The Brokers

| 29 min

This film demystifies the complex but fascinating world of the investment business. We are given a privileged view of one of Canada's largest brokerage houses, McLeod, Young, Weir and Co. Ltd., and we also hear from some people who understand the complexities of the Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver stock exchanges. We are given a glimpse of a business that forms the basis for capitalism in North America, an instant barometer of the health of the economy.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Peter Raymont
  • producer
    Peter Raymont
  • narrator
    Peter Raymont
  • executive producer
    Doug Lower
  • script
    Alexander Ross
  • cinematography
    Brian R.R. Hebb
  • sound
    Ian Challis
  • editing
    Michael Fuller
  • re-recording
    Joe Grimaldi
  • music
    Larry Crosley
 See also
Finance, Investment and Taxation
All subjects

Related Films

More great films