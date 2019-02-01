The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Beating the Streets

1998 48 min
Beating the Streets traces six years in the lives of Marilyn Brighteyes and Lance Marty, two inner-city Aboriginal teenagers struggling to turn their lives around. And it is the story of Joe Cloutier, the teacher -- and former dropout -- determined to help them. In Beating the Streets, Marilyn and Lance candidly discuss the abuse and violence that drove them into prostitution and drug dealing. The video also introduces Joe's innovative approach, combining alternative education and popular theatre as a way to get young people off the streets. The film begins in 1986, when Joe creates the Inner City Drama …

Details

Beating the Streets traces six years in the lives of Marilyn Brighteyes and Lance Marty, two inner-city Aboriginal teenagers struggling to turn their lives around. And it is the story of Joe Cloutier, the teacher -- and former dropout -- determined to help them.

In Beating the Streets, Marilyn and Lance candidly discuss the abuse and violence that drove them into prostitution and drug dealing. The video also introduces Joe's innovative approach, combining alternative education and popular theatre as a way to get young people off the streets.

The film begins in 1986, when Joe creates the Inner City Drama Association (ICDA) for teens like Marilyn and Lance. They participate in theatre workshops led by actors like Tantoo Cardinal Dances with Wolves and their plays explore important issues like substance abuse, family violence, suicide and racism. Performances lead to discussions with the audience in an effort to seek healthy solutions.

Then, in 1993, Lance encourages Joe to take on the immense challenge of opening an alternative school -- Inner City High -- for teens at risk. And we witness a remarkable transformation in Lance and Marilyn as they become leaders at the school.

  • director
    Lorna Thomas
  • producer
    Lorna Thomas
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
  • script
    David Cunningham
    Lawrence Herzog
    Lorna Thomas
  • camera
    Rick Gustavsen
  • sound
    Jamie Kidd
    Garrell Clark
  • editing
    David Cunningham
  • sound editing
    Perry Blackman
  • sound mix
    Perry Blackman
  • narrator
    Tom Jackson
  • music
    Nik Linden
    Colin Linden
  • participation
    Marilyn Brighteyes
    Lance Marty
    Joe Cloutier

Education

Ages 18+
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Arts Education - Drama Social Studies - Social Policies and Programs

Warnings: M (discussions of prostitution, rape, drugs, violence, trauma, some swearing). This documentary features at-risk youth and methods to support resilience and hope. It can be used to instigate deeper understanding, research, action and discussions. How can the arts nurture resilience, self-confidence and healing? Is structural violence a thing of the past, or does it continue to be embedded into our society? How can citizens support resilience and flourishing for Indigenous Peoples who are born into a society rooted in structural violence?  Does every child deserve to have whatever it takes to nurture them? What does it say about a society’s moral compass when a person is shunned and punished when they steal food, but poverty-stricken children who have no social support receive no attention at all? How should racist educators be held accountable for psychological damage a student may have endured under their supervision? Should pre-service teachers be required to take anti-racist teaching methodology courses? How can social policies and programs encourage hope for youth who face adversity? Whose responsibility is it to help at-risk youth and what kind of support can be supported by the government?

Beating the Streets
