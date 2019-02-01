Beating the Streets

Education

Ages 18+

Study Guide

School subjects

Warnings: M (discussions of prostitution, rape, drugs, violence, trauma, some swearing). This documentary features at-risk youth and methods to support resilience and hope. It can be used to instigate deeper understanding, research, action and discussions. How can the arts nurture resilience, self-confidence and healing? Is structural violence a thing of the past, or does it continue to be embedded into our society? How can citizens support resilience and flourishing for Indigenous Peoples who are born into a society rooted in structural violence? Does every child deserve to have whatever it takes to nurture them? What does it say about a society’s moral compass when a person is shunned and punished when they steal food, but poverty-stricken children who have no social support receive no attention at all? How should racist educators be held accountable for psychological damage a student may have endured under their supervision? Should pre-service teachers be required to take anti-racist teaching methodology courses? How can social policies and programs encourage hope for youth who face adversity? Whose responsibility is it to help at-risk youth and what kind of support can be supported by the government?