Back to Work

This is an account of how ex-servicemen and women are equipped for civilian jobs. The film opens with scenes of an army rehabilitation officer conducting a final interview with a dischargee, and a placement officer assisting the veteran to secure suitable employment. Using two typical cases, the film shows the training of one man in electrical maintenance and the other in typewriter repair work. Training courses in machine work, tool making, brick laying, woodwork, garage work, hairdressing, beauty culture, and secretarial work are illustrated.