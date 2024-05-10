The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Back to Work

1945 12 min
This is an account of how ex-servicemen and women are equipped for civilian jobs. The film opens with scenes of an army rehabilitation officer conducting a final interview with a dischargee, and a placement officer assisting the veteran to secure suitable employment. Using two typical cases, the film shows the training of one man in electrical maintenance and the other in typewriter repair work. Training courses in machine work, tool making, brick laying, woodwork, garage work, hairdressing, beauty culture, and secretarial work are illustrated.

Back to Work


Work and Labour Relations War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films All subjects
  • director
    Vincent Paquette
  • producer
    Vincent Paquette
  • camera
    John Norwood
  • editing
    Helen Lewis
  • narrator
    Terence O'Dell
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn

