Anger After Death

| 28 min

A film mingling documentary and dramatic elements to portray the effects of the threat of chemical and biological warfare on the contemporary mentality. The chemist who manufactures the secret weapons, the scientist who comments on them with complete detachment, the soldier of the First World War, killed by poison gas, who returns to life to discover the manner of his dying--all make their claims on the audience in an arresting, provocative way.

Credits
  • director
    Rick Raxlen
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • script
    Donald Winkler
  • cinematography
    Douglas Kiefer
    Barry Perles
  • sound
    Ted Haley
  • editing
    Margaret Wescott
  • sound editing
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Alain Clavier
  • cast
    Pee Wee Suzuki
    John Kramer
    Alex Moir
    Earl Pennington
    Ned Conlon
    Walter Wakefield
    Sandy Lawrence

Explore