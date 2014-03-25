The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Alone, Together

Alone, Together

| 24 min

Is culture accepting of difference? This is the vital question that Nova Scotia filmmaker Paul Émile d'Entremont asks in his film about difference and identity. Alone, Together charts the quest of two Acadians: Simon, who is trying to come to terms with his sexuality, and Cynthia, who is searching for her biological mother. The filmmaker sees himself in Simon and Cynthia who, each in their own way, is seeking an answer to the existential questions: who am I? where do I belong? In daring to come out with his homosexuality, Simon is also able to assume his Acadian identity. After finding her birth mother, Cynthia finally untangles the various strands of her identity. Alone, Together shows Acadia as a multifaceted society embracing the more open attitudes of the 21st century. Today's Acadians are able to assume their difference and create their own identity. In French with English subtitles.

Credits
  • research
    Paul Émile d'Entremont
  • writing
    Paul Émile d'Entremont
  • director
    Paul Émile d'Entremont
  • script consultant
    Jean-Daniel Lafond
  • participant
    Cynthia Maillet
    Simon Thibault
    Nicholas Knutson
    Rita Benjamin
    Marguerite Maillet
    Lee Bent
    Hector Thibault
    Jeanne Thibault
    Claude Chaloux
    Louise Soucy
    Chantale Despres
    Georgette Le Blanc
    Alyssa Ryvers
  • camera
    Stefan Ivanov
  • camera assistant
    Vesselin Krastev
  • location sound
    Marcel Fraser
  • picture editing
    Patricia Vergeylen-Tassinari
  • original music
    Jean-François Mallet
  • sound editing
    Sylvie Masse
  • musician
    Paul Campbell
    Sonja Adams
  • singer
    Aurélie Cormier
  • production manager
    Bernice Butler
  • stills photographer
    Glenn Walton
  • narration director
    Hubert Fielden
  • narrator
    Paul Émile d'Entremont
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • technical supervision of digital editing
    Phyllis Lewis
    Chaz Oliver
    Danielle Raymond
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Louise Overy
  • subtitling
    Centre national du sous-titrage
  • technical coordinator
    Marysol Moran
  • production secretary
    Colette Allain
    Gisèle Brun
    Alvine Losier
  • administration
    Murielle Rioux-Poirier
  • distribution officer
    Nicole Côté
  • coordinator
    David Lonergan
  • producer
    Diane Poitras
