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Alex Taylor Community School - Learning with Love

Using a creative educational approach, Alex Taylor Community School addresses the needs of not only its students but also the social, cultural and spiritual needs of all its community residents.
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Using a creative educational approach, Alex Taylor Community School addresses the needs of not only its students but also the social, cultural and spiritual needs of all its community residents.

Education Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • director
    Gregory Coyes
  • script
    Gregory Coyes
  • producer
    Mark Boiko
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • executive producer
    Mark Boiko
    Graydon McCrea
  • camera
    Bob Riddell
    Rod Matheson
  • sound
    Lindsay Bucknell
    Garrell Clark
  • editing
    Marke Slipp
  • narrator
    Jacqueline Blais
Alex Taylor Community School - Learning with Love
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