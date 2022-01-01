Regional music festivals have been a huge influence on the Fredericton music scene. The renown international Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival has been running for over 30 years and arguably has had the biggest impact on influencing local musicians for generations. The founders and current organizers share the ins and outs on how the festival became a major success for the City of Fredericton.
Capital Project | Episode 10 | Harvest Jazz and Blues, Tim Rayne, provided by the National Film Board of Canada