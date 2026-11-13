A portrait of three farmers and three farms in widely separated parts of Canada: a mixed grain farm and cattle ranch in northern Alberta; a corn and tobacco farm in southern Ontario; and a potato farm in New Brunswick. The film shows the varied farming practices in these different fields of agriculture and also the common love of the farmer for his land.
A portrait of three farmers and three farms in widely separated parts of Canada: a mixed grain farm and cattle ranch in northern Alberta; a corn and tobacco farm in southern Ontario; and a potato farm in New Brunswick. The film shows the varied farming practices in these different fields of agriculture and also the common love of the farmer for his land.
Three Farmers, Ernest Reid, provided by the National Film Board of Canada