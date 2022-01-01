Magical Caresses | Sweet Jesus

Magical Caresses | Sweet Jesus

| 3 min

What happens when masturbation has its “come to Jesus” moment? This animated short takes a light and humorous approach to examining religion’s moral taboos around the female body and desires. A story full of kindness and questioning, in which good and evil intermingle with prayer and caresses.

From the Magical Caresses animated documentary series, in which Lori Malépart-Traversy takes a playful and uninhibited look at solo sexuality.

This film deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised

Embed this code on your site

Magical Caresses | Sweet Jesus, Lori Malépart-Traversy, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Lori Malépart-Traversy
  • writing
    Lori Malépart-Traversy
  • None
    Sarah Gagnon-Piché
    Sara Hébert
    Torill Kove
    Claude Cloutier
    Annie St-Pierre
    Nicola Lemay
  • producer
    Julie Roy
    Christine Noël
  • line producer
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
    Mylène Augustin
  • participation
    Sarah
  • animation
    Keyu Chen
    Lori Malépart-Traversy
  • compositing
    Keyu Chen
    Lori Malépart-Traversy
  • background design
    Céline Malépart
    Lori Malépart-Traversy
  • editing
    Mélanie O'Bomsawin
    Sarah Fortin
  • opening sequence
    Lori Malépart-Traversy
    Sara Hébert
  • translation
    PMT
  • subtitles
    PMT
  • sound concept
    Marie-Pierre Grenier
  • sound design
    Marie-Pierre Grenier
  • foley
    Sam Mongeau
  • music
    Frannie Holder
  • vocals
    Frannie Holder
  • music re-recording
    Benoit Bouchard
  • sound recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • graphic design
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
    Pierre Plouffe
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
    Jean-François Laprise
  • studio coordinator
    Laetitia Seguin
    Michèle Labelle
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
    Diane Régimbald
  • senior production coordinator
    Camila Blos
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Nathalie Guérard
    Geneviève Bérard
 See also
Sexuality and Reproduction
Women
Children and Youth
All subjects
New Releases
All channels

Related Films

More great films