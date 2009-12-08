The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Robert Lepage

Director J. Peter Allen borrows a page from Robert Lepage's favourite creative mediums (film and stage) to fashion a subtly shifting view of the famed director, playwright, actor and filmmaker. For Lepage, every production begins with a sense of exploration and discovery, whether it's an intimate one-man show, or a re-staging of Wagner's epic Ring Cycle. Lepage's work marries technology with ritual and magic with cutting-edge effects to completely reinvent theatrical space. This film was produced for the 2009 Governor General's Performing Arts Award.
Arts Theater Film and Video Arts All subjects
Fascinating People All channels
  • direction
    Jeremy Peter Allen
  • producer
    Jacques Turgeon
  • executive producer
    Jacques Turgeon

Education

Ages 14 to 16
School subjects
Arts Education - Drama Arts Education - Visual Arts Media Education - Popular Culture
Robert Lepage asks whether art ought to be accessible. In his opinion, this is not necessarily the case, because wide accessibility limits creativity. Can we produce art that is more experimental in nature and still have popular appeal? Lepage succeeded, but how? How did he go about it? Is he a genius, a businessman, an indefatigable workhorse or a happy mixture of all three? Is any one aspect more important than the others?

