Director J. Peter Allen borrows a page from Robert Lepage's favourite creative mediums (film and stage) to fashion a subtly shifting view of the famed director, playwright, actor and filmmaker. For Lepage, every production begins with a sense of exploration and discovery, whether it's an intimate one-man show, or a re-staging of Wagner's epic Ring Cycle. Lepage's work marries technology with ritual and magic with cutting-edge effects to completely reinvent theatrical space. This film was produced for the 2009 Governor General's Performing Arts Award.
Robert Lepage, Jeremy Peter Allen, provided by the National Film Board of Canada