Out: Stories of Lesbian and Gay Youth (European Version)

Out: Stories of Lesbian and Gay Youth is an intimate exploration of the struggles and victories of gay and lesbian youth in Canada in 1993. Delving into the emotional, social and family conflicts that these young people often face, the film breaks the damaging silence surrounding sexual orientation and expression. Through explicit interviews with youth from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, the film sensitively addresses issues of discrimination as well as the compounding problems of confronting racism and sexism. Out provides awareness, understanding and hope—to 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, parents, counsellors and educators.