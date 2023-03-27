The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Out: Stories of Lesbian and Gay Youth (European Version)

1993 50 min
Out: Stories of Lesbian and Gay Youth is an intimate exploration of the struggles and victories of gay and lesbian youth in Canada in 1993. Delving into the emotional, social and family conflicts that these young people often face, the film breaks the damaging silence surrounding sexual orientation and expression. Through explicit interviews with youth from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, the film sensitively addresses issues of discrimination as well as the compounding problems of confronting racism and sexism. Out provides awareness, understanding and hope—to 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, parents, counsellors and educators.

Out: Stories of Lesbian and Gay Youth (European Version)

Social Issues Sexuality and Reproduction All subjects
  • director
    David Adkin
  • producer
    Silva Basmajian
  • executive producer
    Dennis Murphy
  • cinematography
    Joan Hutton
    John Walker
  • sound
    Brian Avery
  • editing
    Steve Weslak
  • sound editing
    Paul Durand
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Serge Boivin
  • music
    Aaron Davis

