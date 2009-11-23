The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Noël Noël

In this animated short, a misguided billionaire falls in love with Beatrice, a bespectacled fairy. But thanks to little Zoey, her dog Snooze and a blue-eyed reindeer, his eyes are finally opened. Narrated by Leslie Nielsen, Noël Noël is a Christmas fantasy that reminds us happiness comes when the heart is allowed to speak.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In this animated short, a misguided billionaire falls in love with Beatrice, a bespectacled fairy. But thanks to little Zoey, her dog Snooze and a blue-eyed reindeer, his eyes are finally opened. Narrated by Leslie Nielsen, Noël Noël is a Christmas fantasy that reminds us happiness comes when the heart is allowed to speak.

Children and Youth Literature and Language All subjects
  • director
    Nicola Lemay
  • script
    Martin Barry
  • art director
    Michel Breton
  • narrator
    Leslie Nielsen
  • poetic text
    John Weldon
  • adaptation of lyrics
    John Weldon
  • original music
    Daniel Scott
  • song - interpretation
    Ariane Moffatt
  • music
    Sylvie Dumontier
  • lyrics
    Sylvie Dumontier
  • arrangements
    Denis Larochelle
  • sound design
    Olivier Calvert
  • sound editing
    Olivier Calvert
  • picture editing
    Oana Suteu
  • animation
    Greg Duffell
    Vincent Gauthier
    Jens Hahn
    Hugues Martel
    Olivier Migneron
    Sylvain Proteau
    Yann Tremblay
    Zhigang Wang
  • backgrounds line drawings
    Carlos Baratto
    Raymond Lebrun
  • background painting
    Alejandra Arganaraz
    Marielle Guyot
    Pierre Houde
  • compositing lead
    Dominic Tremblay
  • visual effects lead
    Dominic Tremblay
  • compositing
    Louis-René Gauthier
  • visual effects
    Louis-René Gauthier
  • digital imaging specialist
    Pierre Plouffe
    Susan Gourley
    Ines Hardtke
  • digital scanning
    Jean-Marc Brosseau
  • output
    Jean-Marc Brosseau
  • digital colour
    Michel Provençal
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • animation assistance
    Dominique Fraser
    Justin Lim
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • studio recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley assistant
    Geneviève Lapointe
  • background voice
    Rick Jones
    Hélène Lasnier
    Joanne Léveillé
    Benoit Rousseau
  • consultant
    Madeleine Lévesque
  • casting assistant
    Gail Carr
  • product manager
    Julie Roy
    Hélène Tanguay
  • technical coordination
    Andrée Delagrave
  • administrative staff
    Mélanie Boudreau Blanchard
    Marie-Gabrielle Forget
    Michèle Labelle
    Diane Martindale
  • administrator
    Diane Régimbald
  • line production
    Francine Langdeau
  • executive producer
    Marcel Jean
    David Verrall
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand
    Jean-Jacques Leduc
    Marcy Page

Education

Ages 14 to 17
School subjects
English Language Arts - Children's Stories/Fables Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values Family Studies/Home Economics - Consumer Awareness Health/Personal Development - Healthy Relationships
Ask students how Noël Noël can win the heart of the fairy. Read the class the book or watch the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas and compare The Grinch to Noël Noël. Students can make a gift to give to the fairy. Students can write a story from either the perspective of the reindeer or the dog.

More educational content

Noël Noël
Purchase options
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

Explore