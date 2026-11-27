Infiltrator is an edgy exploration into the creative process of one of Canada's most exciting young architects. Paul Raff belongs to a new generation of designers seeking to expand and shape our experience of space. In this film, he leads us on a series of 'infiltrations' - missions beyond the normal boundaries of our urban experience. Witnessing the abandoned sub-structures of the city, the forbidden peaks of construction sites, the bowels of aging power plants and other rarely seen structures, we experience his passion for spatial experience. We also explore some of the spaces that Raff himself has crafted. In …
Infiltrator is an edgy exploration into the creative process of one of Canada's most exciting young architects. Paul Raff belongs to a new generation of designers seeking to expand and shape our experience of space. In this film, he leads us on a series of 'infiltrations' - missions beyond the normal boundaries of our urban experience. Witnessing the abandoned sub-structures of the city, the forbidden peaks of construction sites, the bowels of aging power plants and other rarely seen structures, we experience his passion for spatial experience. We also explore some of the spaces that Raff himself has crafted. In this dream-like architectural joy ride we begin to glean the thrill of the architectural process - discovering, experiencing, conceiving and, ultimately, creating space.
Infiltrator, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada